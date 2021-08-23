To promote STEM education, a man breaks more than 200 records.

David Rush has set more than 200 Guinness World Records while also advocating for STEM education.

Rush’s path to STEM didn’t always go smoothly, but he claims that adopting a growth mindset helped him overcome many of his doubts. He was rejected from his school’s gifted learning program in the second grade, yet he went on to receive an electrical engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Idaho man told This website that he set out to smash world records in reaction to the startup company he works for, Cradlepoint, having trouble hiring STEM-related positions. Many people, Rush believes, are afraid to obtain a degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics because it is a difficult road to follow. He hopes that his record-breaking efforts will encourage others to attempt something new, even if it scares them.

“I used to read the [Guinness Book of World Records] and watch the specials as a youngster, and I always thought the individuals in them were the coolest,” Rush remarked.

In 2015, he set a new world record for the longest time juggling three things blindfolded. He ran it in 6 minutes 34 seconds and then smashed the record again a year later. His second-best time was 22 minutes and 7 seconds.

Rush stated he began juggling when he was eight years old and continued to do so throughout his college years. He now exploits his youthful talent as a strength as he sets out to break a number of records. Rush took what he learnt as a child and improved on it, even learning how to juggle knives, from juggling blindfolded to juggling while balancing on a Swiss exercise ball.

Rush’s success is largely due to his dedication and perseverance. He might be lifting weights in the gym or going for a run as he prepares to smash his next world record. He claimed he’s presently working on breaking the world record for the longest time juggling axes, and that finding the right equipment and building up the requisite stamina is part of the task.

Rush claimed to have broken several of the most challenging records in the world, including the world's quickest.