To produce a score prediction, we simulated Manchester United against Liverpool.

This Sunday, Liverpool travels down the M62 to Old Trafford in the hopes of maintaining their excellent away record against Manchester United.

So far this season, Liverpool has scored three or more goals in every away game in all competitions, the most recent of which was a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, putting Liverpool comfortably at the top of Group B.

Jurgen Klopp’s team ran wild in their previous Premier League match, winning 5-0 against Watford, with Roberto Firmino scoring a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah scoring another solo goal to preserve his lead in the Premier League scoring rankings.

Liverpool hasn’t lost to Man United since March 2018, with Klopp’s side winning 4-2 at Old Trafford last time out, and the Reds will be looking for a similar result this time around.

Thiago is still out for the trip to Manchester, and his comeback is uncertain, although Curtis Jones is likely to return this Sunday after picking up an injury with the England Under-21s.

Following his injury against Leeds, Harvey Elliot has been documenting his recuperation on social media this week, although the midfielder will be sidelined for months.

So, which starting lineups will both teams use? What will be the final score? To get a score prediction, we used FIFA 22.

Score prediction for Man United vs Liverpool using FIFA 22

We used FIFA 22’s kick-off mode, but didn’t choose a team to control; instead, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own, giving us a score projection.

Klopp’s team is likely to line up in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

And we think United will line up in a 4-2-3-1 configuration, with the following lineup:

The first 20 minutes of the game were dominated by Liverpool, but the game’s first goal came out of nowhere and for the home side, with Cristiano Ronaldo giving United the lead.

Bruno Fernandes found the striker in the final third, where he ran towards Joel Matip and fired a shot from the edge of the box. “The summary has come to an end.”