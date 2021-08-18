To prevent wildfires, PG&E has turned off the power to tens of thousands of people in California.

The broad power outage that Pacific Gas & Electric began enforcing Tuesday evening in order to limit the spread of wildfires is estimated to affect around 51,000 customers across California.

The closure will affect “small sections of 18 counties located in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley, and the North Bay mountains,” according to a press release from PG&E. The Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) was enacted, according to the firm, due to drought conditions in the impacted areas as well as dry offshore breezes.

Weather is expected to be “all clears” by Wednesday afternoon, according to the utility. More than 7,200 Butte County customers will be affected, as will 9,437 Tehama County customers, 6,849 Napa County customers, 4,563 Lake County customers, and thousands more in other counties. The county with the most consumers affected will be Shasta, with 15,836 customers likely to lose power.

The National Weather Service had issued fire watches over the weekend, prompting PG&E’s declaration (NWS). The North Operations Predictive Services of the Northern California Geographic Area Coordination Center has also issued a high-risk fire warning on Tuesday.

In recent months, California has experienced some of the most damaging wildfires in the country. The Dixie Fire, in particular, has been burning for almost a month and is just 31% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, according to The Hill. The Dixie Fire is now raging in the counties of Lassen, Plumas, and Butte.

Wind gusts brought the Dixie Fire dangerously near to Susanville, a town of about 15,000 people. According to The New York Times, evacuations began on Monday, and fire danger warnings are expected to last for the remainder of the week. Around Janesville, which is roughly 12 miles southeast of Susanville, some evacuations were ordered.

The McFarland Fire, which has burned over 69,000 acres as of Tuesday, and the Monument Fire, which has burned over 119,000 acres, are two of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California.

The Caldor Fire is another fire that has California officials concerned. According to the Associated Press, the wildfire has already destroyed roughly 50 homes in the Grizzly Flats area, which is home to about 1,200 people. The fire was fuelled by dry winds, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency for El Dorado County. The Caldor Fire is completely out of control.