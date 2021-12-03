To prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, Putin will seek a ‘Legally Binding Agreement’ from Joe Biden.

In an upcoming phone discussion with President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin will urge that NATO not extend eastward to Ukraine, according to a Kremlin official.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told the Associated Press that the two countries will announce the date of the call once they have straightened out all the specifics.

Russia is concerned about Ukraine’s ambition to join NATO, while the West is concerned about Russia’s heightened army buildup near Ukraine. Any presence of NATO soldiers on Ukrainian soil, Russia said, would be a “red line.” Putin would seek the drafting of a legally binding document during the conversation, according to Ushakov, that would “exclude any future NATO expansion eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that would threaten us on the territories of neighboring nations, including Ukraine.” Another reason not to let Ukraine join NATO, according to Ushakov, is a verbal agreement from Western leaders in the early 1990s that the alliance would not expand eastward—which did not happen as other former-Soviet countries joined the alliance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday at a meeting in Stockholm that denying Russia a say in the expansion was “playing with fire.”

Tensions between Russia and the West have risen in recent weeks, with Ukraine, the United States, and other Western allies fearful that a Russian force buildup near the Ukrainian border could signal Moscow’s desire to invade. If Russia launches a strike, the US has warned the Kremlin with the strongest sanctions yet.

The number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russian-annexed Crimea is believed to be 94,300, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who warned that a “large-scale escalation” is conceivable in January.

After Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist uprising in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas, the two countries have been involved in a violent tug-of-war. The violence has claimed the lives of around 14,000 individuals.

An escalation, Ukraine’s defense minister said on Friday, “is a likely possibility, but not certain, and our goal is to stop it.”

"All eventualities, including the worst ones, are analyzed by our intelligence service," Reznikov added.