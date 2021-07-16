To prevent shame, Kerry Katona volunteered to change her daughter’s surname.

Kerry Katona has acknowledged that she offered to change her daughter’s surname to save her from being humiliated at school.

Kerry, 40, and her previous partner Mark Croft have a daughter named Heidi, who goes by both Katona and Croft’s surnames.

Heidi, 14, began a new school last week, and Kerry offered to alter her name so that her classmates would not know who her famous mother was, according to Mirror Online.

Heidi, on the other hand, swiftly rejected her mother, saying that she was content to be known as Katona.

“Heidi had her first day at her new school last week,” Kerry wrote in her new! magazine column.

“Bless her, she was a nervous wreck.

“I was concerned about her making friends and asked if she wanted to alter her surname so that no one would know she was my daughter, but she insisted on being a Katona!”

Kerry is also the mother to Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian McFadden, as well as Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, seven, whom she has with George Kay.

The mother of five recently relocated and stated that the transition to a new school was challenging for her children.

“I feel terrible for all the kids,” she remarked. They had no choice but to relocate and leave their friends behind.

“Lilly hasn’t met anyone yet because she hasn’t got the opportunity to venture out.

“All I want is for them to be happy.

“It’s been a hectic period. DJ has now been accepted into a prestigious private school, which is fantastic.

“All we have to do now is get Max enrolled in a school, and hopefully things will be a lot more settled.”

Kerry, on the other hand, stated that she enjoys being back in the north and closer to her family and friends.

“It’s so lovely to be up North… and to be closer to my mother and friends,” she continued.

“Last week, I saw my best friend Danielle Brown. It’s wonderful to know she can just drop by for a chat!

“Once we get the house in order, I’m going to throw a barbeque and invite everyone over to celebrate.”

