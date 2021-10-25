To prevent anti-vaccine campaigners from targeting schools, Labour leader Ed Miliband has called for fast exclusion zones.

Exclusion orders should be used to safeguard schools from anti-vaccination demonstrators, according to Sir Keir Starmer.

Those opposed to vaccinations demonstrating at school gates, and in some cases threatening staff with physical damage, claimed Labour leader Ed Miliband.

He wants public space protection orders (PSPOs) to be expedited so that exclusion zones can be set up around schools quickly.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) disclosed earlier this month that anti-vaccination campaigners had targeted the majority of the institutions polled (79 percent).

The majority of this was done through emails threatening legal action, but the ASCL reported that in some cases, staff members were threatened with bodily damage, and demonstrators obtained entry to some school campuses.

“It’s terrible that anti-vax demonstrators are promoting dangerous misinformation to youngsters outside of schools,” Sir Keir remarked.

“Vaccine uptake among children is far too low, and the government’s deployment is excruciatingly delayed.” In this public health emergency, everything must be done to have individuals who are eligible vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Labour believes that the law governing public spaces protection orders (PSPOs) needs to be revised as soon as possible so that local governments may quickly impose exclusion zones for anti-vax protests outside of schools.”

PSPOs can be used to disperse crowds in a public location, and have been used in the past to move on demonstrators outside abortion clinics or to allow police to seize alcohol in specific areas.

However, obtaining approval to impose one takes time and extensive deliberation, and Labour is seeking for a streamlined process to avoid harassment and intimidation of children outside of schools provided the school, the local council leader, and the local police chief constable all agree.

The PSPO could be in place in as little as five days and for as long as six months.

“We would welcome any action that helps to keep anti-vaccination campaigners away from schools and allows kids and staff to go about their business without this interference,” said Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL.

“As a result of the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, schools are under a lot of stress.” The last thing they need is to have to deal with demonstrators outside their building.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”