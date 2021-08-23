To pocket $4,000, a mother blackmails a friend with a false child abuse allegation.

A 37-year-old British lady was found guilty of blackmailing a long-time friend into paying £3,000 ($4,100) to settle a false child abuse complaint against her daughter.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the anonymous mother sent the victim a message on social media on Feb. 20, 2019, alleging that the guy had sexually assaulted her daughter.

The publication quoted prosecutor Rachel Pennington as stating, “She informed him that her daughter had made an allegation of sexual assault against him and that he should pay her £3,000 to avoid others hearing about these allegations or the case being reported to the police.”

The woman, who had known the victim for 15 years before losing contact with him 18 months ago, allegedly told him he was sick and nasty.

“Now is the time for you to pay the price for your actions. I haven’t told anyone yet about what’s going on… The woman’s Facebook message allegedly stated, “If the money is not paid by April 20th, this is going public, to your father, your sister, and everyone who knows you.”

According to the story, the money would be used for a “once in a lifetime vacation” for the woman’s daughter.

A police inquiry determined that the individual had done nothing unlawful, thus no action was taken against him. However, the man was said to be astonished and distressed after getting the message.

According to the court, the mother stated she had just left an abusive relationship when her daughter exposed the violence to her.

The woman explained, “It was the most civil method of dealing with the matter and receiving some form of apology for 10 years of abuse.”

The woman’s argument was rejected by a Birmingham Crown Court jury, who found her guilty of blackmail.

Judge Martin Hurst reportedly told the woman after the verdict, “I don’t know why you fought this case or what universe you live in.”

“I don’t know what that message you sent wasn’t blackmail,” Hurst added.

The magistrate described the woman’s conduct as “very unusual behavior” and postponed her sentencing until Oct. 8, pending the results of a psychiatric evaluation.