To please her husband, a 2-week-old baby is allegedly thrown into a water tank by her mother.

A mother was detained in Egypt on Thursday for reportedly killing her 2-week-old baby by dumping her into a water tank to please her husband, who did not want a daughter.

The incident occurred in Egypt’s Nile Delta village of Abu Al Matamir.

According to the Gulf News, authorities stated a health inspector expressed concerns about the infant’s death, which had already been buried after her mother claimed she died of natural circumstances. The incident was then reported to the El Beheira Security Department by the Abu Al Matamir police station.

The prosecutor in Abu Al Matamir ordered that the infant’s remains be exhumed three days after her burial so that an autopsy could be performed to ascertain the exact cause of death. A team of detectives led by Maj. Gen. Mohamed Shaarawy, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, ruled that the infant’s death was a homicide based on the report.

The child’s mother was apprehended, and during questioning, she admitted to killing the kid. According to Newsbeezer, the mom claimed she dropped her kid alive into the water tank on her roof and watched her die.

The exact time of the crime has yet to be determined. The woman’s charges against her have yet to be made public.

In many regions of the world, the preference for a male child over a female child still exists.

According to reports, female infanticide is a major source of worry in various countries, with India having the highest rate.

A body of a newborn baby girl was excavated in April after authorities thought she was a victim of female infanticide. The incident occurred in the Tamil Nadu state of India. In one example, a mother gave birth to a female kid and then left the hospital without alerting the doctors the next day. The youngster died a few days later, and the family buried him without telling authorities. Neighbors suspected foul activity and alerted the authorities, who learned that the family was yearning for a male because they already had two daughters. The newborn baby died abruptly, according to family members, owing to an ailment. The health officials, on the other hand, were not convinced.