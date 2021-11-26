To pick up his son from school, the ‘best dad in the world’ transforms his Porsche into a Ghostbusters vehicle.

To amaze his son, a father transformed his cherished Porsche into a Ghostbusters-inspired vehicle.

Ison, Peter Bailey’s seven-year-old son, is obsessed with Ghostbusters, according to Peter Bailey, 37.

According to The Mirror, the father, from Warrington, chose to turn his sports car into a Ghostbusters-themed racer in order to be “the finest dad in the world.”

When Peter outfitted his Porsche Cayman with flashing yellow lights and danger tape, he was inspired by the “Ecto-1” Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel car that plays an essential role in the four-film franchise.

Ison was “quite amazed” when his father picked him up from school in the altered car, according to Peter.

“I want to be the best dad in the world – I think most fathers do.”

Peter explained that his son’s fascination with Ghostbusters began in 2016 when he saw the female-led picture.

“When my son was approximately three or four years old, he watched the version that came out in 2016 and adored it,” he continued.

“I was like, ‘You have to see the original ones,’ and that was it – he was very into it, and he got me into it because of our father-son bond.”

When it was revealed that the new Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will be released on November 18, Peter realized he had to “gear up” for it.

So, after dressing up his automobile, he drove his son to a movie showing, the two of them wearing similar sneakers, hoodies, and “proton packs.”

“As soon as we learned there was a new film coming out, that was it – it was just waiting for it to come out and getting ready for it,” Peter explained.

“We planned on getting dressed up and going to the movies to see it.”

“It was always a plan to put the stickers on the car.

“I figured I’d do anything I could to ham it up a little and make it a fun experience.”

Peter’s Porsche is equipped with hazard warning tape and flashing yellow lights. “The summary has come to an end.”