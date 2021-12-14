To pay off online gaming debts, a teen allegedly kidnaps and murders his 12-year-old cousin.

In India, a young boy was arrested for reportedly kidnapping and murdering his 12-year-old cousin in order to repay debts incurred through internet gaming.

Unidentified 16-year-old kid from Jaipur, Rajasthan, in northern India, is accused of strangling his cousin and burying his body near his home. According to The Times Of India, after the murder, the adolescent sent a message to the boy’s father using a bogus ID, seeking a ransom of roughly $6,600.

After the youngster went missing from his home on December 8, the victim’s father filed a police report. The child’s father got a message from a social media account demanding ransom as authorities were investigating the missing case. The mobile number used to send the message was later tracked and discovered to belong to the victim’s cousin.

During interrogation, the youngster acknowledged that after murdering the deceased, he welcomed him home and sent a message demanding money using a fake ID. The culprit was apprehended, and the body of the victim was recovered.

The accused youngster was allegedly hooked to playing online games that needed him to have money in the form of tokens in his e-wallet in order to advance to the next level of the game. According to authorities, the adolescent had borrowed money from his neighbors and merchants to purchase gaming tokens and was under duress to repay them.

The accused and the victim also played online games together, according to the inquiry. The accused boy admitted to authorities that he had lent money to the victim for the purpose of purchasing gaming tokens, but that the latter had not returned it. The murder was allegedly caused by a disagreement between the two about gaming tokens. According to Latest LY, the accused utilized the ransom money to acquire more online gaming tokens after the murder.

After losing money in online games, a 14-year-old boy in India terminated his life by jumping into a pond last month. According to police, the juvenile kid, named as S Akash, from Kerala in southern India, committed suicide because he was afraid of being chastised for losing money in online games.