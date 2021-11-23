To obtain US citizenship, a woman attempts to murder the older man she married.

After learning that her plan to marry a 74-year-old man from New York for US citizenship might fail, a 30-year-old Jamaican lady attempted to murder him.

In court on Monday, the woman admitted to her crime.

Olivia Raimo pled guilty to second-degree attempted murder, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. According to Patch, she will be sentenced to 15 years in state jail with five years of post-release supervision.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24, 2020, in their New Rochelle home, when the lady forced her husband between a toilet seat and a wall. WJBF reported that she then slashed his wrist with a straight razor.

The woman refused the victim’s health aide admission into the house during the assault, but because the aide didn’t identify Raimo, she called the New Rochelle Police Department.

The man was screaming from inside the bathroom when the cops came. He was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he underwent two surgeries to repair his arm’s tendons, but the attack caused him to lose all function in his hand.

Raimo married the older man in 2017, according to investigators. The two of them then met with an attorney to prepare for an interview with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services in order to prove that their marriage was legal. However, they were told during the meeting that they would have a difficult time passing their marriage interview.

Raimo was prompted to attack her spouse as a result of this, according to investigators. Following an investigation, she was detained by New Rochelle police on February 11, 2020.

“Violent acts against the elderly are particularly abhorrent,” Rocah remarked. “My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that all vulnerable victims of crime receive justice.” Raimo will be sentenced on January 13, 2021.