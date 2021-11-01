To ‘not do further harm,’ a teacher who came to school in blackface was forced to wash.

After showing up to class in blackface as part of a Halloween costume on Friday, a Toronto teacher has been placed on home assignment.

After numerous children reported the costume to school administrators, the teacher was advised to wash his face to “not inflict more harm,” Parkdale Collegiate Institute Principal Julie Ardell wrote in a statement to families that was shared to The Washington Newsday.

“Caricatures of people’s race or culture are disrespectful and harmful, and they are not suitable.” “Whether or not it was meant, it was discriminatory and degrading,” Ardell stated in his letter.

When white people darken their skin to approximate the color of black people, this is known as blackface. It is often regarded as offensive, and others have been chastised for it in the past.

Following the incident, Ardell stated that “it is evident we must do more” to confront anti-Black prejudice in schools. The school has filed a report with the Toronto District School Board, and the teacher has been placed on home assignment until the inquiry is completed.

She complimented kids for reporting the event to administrators and doing the “right thing.”

Otis Stang, a student, claimed the costume made him feel uneasy. According to CTV, when pupils inquired about his outfit, the teacher became protective, stating it “looked cool.”

“Everyone in the class was stunned and perplexed,” Stang told CTV.

Liz Ikiriko, his mother, told CTV that the incident was “devastating” since only students “spoke up and said something.”

“As the afternoon and evening progressed, I discovered that there were other instructors, other teachers that saw him and interacted with him throughout the day before he was asked to remove his makeup,” she explained.

Since then, a petition has been circulated calling on the school district to do more to address racism, claiming that the incident was “traumatizing” for the pupils present. According to the petition, it is also unjust that students were responsible for documenting and informing administrators about the occurrence.

The petition stated, "This is not a one-time occurrence." "As parents, many of us have seen overt and covert racial aggression directed at our children."