To make it their own, a couple uproots and floats their dream home across a waterway.

Transferring a real house across a canal is difficult enough, but moving a physical house across a waterway raises the stakes. But for Daniele Penney, uprooting and floating her dream house across the Bay of Islands in Newfoundland, Canada, was well worth it.

Penney told SaltWire, a Canadian media publishing firm, that she has admired the over 100-year-old home since she was a child.

She explained, “It’s just something about the house.” “And I don’t think it’s just for me—I believe it’s for everyone.” Penney loved everything about the house, from the low ceilings to the ancient porcelain sink. Kirk Lovell, her boyfriend, found a reason to appreciate the house as well, despite his initial skepticism.

They were not, however, the proprietors of the home or the land on which it was built.

The owners intended to demolish the house and build a new one, but Penney saw this as an opportunity to get the house of her dreams. She was able to obtain her dream home after speaking with the owners.

The couple thought that floating the house little over a half-mile across the waterway, as was done in the 1960s, would be the most convenient way to relocate it.

According to SaltWire, transporting the house by truck would be too difficult since it would interfere with the community’s electricity lines.

Lovell explained, “I wanted to see whether it could float.” “It was done in the 1960s, and they didn’t have much to work with.” Why not now, with current technology and equipment?” I reasoned. Following the Resettlement Act of 1965, it was usual for homeowners to float their houses to new towns, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Heritage Website. A homeowner may be eligible for a grant to assist with moving expenses, and many people took advantage of the program. One man even managed to float homes as far as 15 miles using his own sailboat.

Lovell developed a frame with wheels for the house to sit on, as well as 28 plastic barrels and Styrofoam insulation, according to SaltWire. It was time for the house to set sail, which was a terrible event for Penney to witness.

