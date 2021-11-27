To make ends meet, a celebrity tailor grabbed a job at a supermarket.

During lockdown, a tailor switched fine clothes for tins of baked beans and said he would do it all over again.

Rich Gregson, 34, and his company partner Rob Tattan, 35, founded Tattan & Gregson in Garston in 2019, producing made-to-measure suits for clients such as businessmen, players, and aspiring grooms.

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard is one of the players they’ve outfitted.

When the pandemic hit last year, the couple had little choice but to put their bespoke tailoring service on hold and rethink how they would make ends meet.

While the business was closed, Rich, from Woolton, took a temporary position at Morrisons and later Tesco. Despite everything, he had a good time.

“Running your own business is difficult,” he remarked. Working in supermarkets was humiliating, but it also provided me with a lot of downtime.

“I was in charge of online orders, so I’d go around the business collecting them and delivering them to the delivery drivers.” For same-day deliveries, I’d get up at 3 a.m. and work from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“It was a lot of fun, and I’d do it again.”

Rich’s main work as a tailor, where he has designed £1,200 suits for clients such as Liverpool FC legend Steven Gerrard, Wilfried Zaha, and boxer Deontay Wilder, was a long cry from this.

And, thankfully, after reopening their tailoring shop after a six-month hiatus, business has picked up again.

“We were fortunate enough to have our regular clientele purchase clothing remotely during lockdown, which kept the business viable,” Rich said. We were able to make payments to vendors, rent, and business rates.

“We stayed active on social media as well, conducting promos and adverts on all of the regular sites to keep us in the public eye.”

“At first, we were concerned about our business because a large number of individuals will be working from home in the future.”

“In fact, we saw an increase in sales because we believe that, despite changing working habits, people still value high-end apparel.”

“We feel that people are looking forward to reintegrating into society through special events, holidays, and other activities.” When compared to the same period last year, the number of new clients has increased. “The summary comes to an end.”