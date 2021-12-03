To love and play with puppies, you can earn £23k per year.

All dog lovers are invited! There’s a new job opening that could be the role of many people’s dreams.

Guide Dogs, a UK organisation that trains guide dogs to assist people with sight loss, is looking for a Canine Science Assistant, who will be tasked with the onerous task of spending their days playing with and snuggling gorgeous puppies.

The 12-month contract is based in Leamington Spa, and the successful applicant will be paid between £20,599 and £23,173 pro-rata per year and work for the organisation four days a week.

Giving guide dog puppies the greatest possible start in life and preparing them to become successful guide dogs are among the responsibilities.

If this sounds like the job for you, you’ll have to act quickly because applications end on Sunday, December 5.

“As well as delivering other services to enhance the lives of persons with sight loss, Guide Dogs breeds and trains more than 1,000 dogs every year,” Helen Whiteside, Chief Scientific Officer at Guide Dogs, said.

“The Canine Science Assistant will help us plan and carry out important studies on dog behavior, health, and well-being.” This vital position will revolve around our puppies’ well-being: getting to know them, connecting with them, and engaging with them as they mature into happy, healthy guide dogs.

“We’re looking forward to reviewing the submissions and awarding this dream job to a deserving candidate with extensive research experience.”

The role will be focused on assisting with dog behavior assessments, with major responsibilities include getting to know the puppies when they are seven weeks old, following in on them as they grow up with their puppy raisers, and meeting with them as adults to assess their growth.

Data collection, data entry, and project administration will all be handled by the Canine Science Assistant.

Unfortunately, simply loving dogs will not be enough to land you this sought-after position; you must also meet certain criteria to be considered for the post.

Candidates must have prior experience working with or handling animals, as well as a bachelor’s degree in a science or animal behavior-related field — though you can apply even if you don’t have a relevant degree. “The summary has come to an end.”