To ‘let go of her previous life,’ the ex-Ibiza Weekender star shaves her hair.

After shaving off all of her hair and ‘peeling back the layers,’ reality star Imogen Townley says she has a ‘sense of utter liberation.’

On Monday, the 28-year-old, who just appeared on The Ibiza Weekender, revealed her new look to her Instagram fans.

She claimed her hair contained memories and energy of feeling “unworthy, unsightly, and unloveable.”

Imogen, who has taken up environmental advocacy, admitted on Instagram that she felt “liberated” after cutting her long brown hair.

“As I continue to discard the pieces of myself that don’t define who I am, I find myself closer to exploring what true love and acceptance are,” she said. These past few years have been nothing more than stages in peeling back the layers of an identity formed on pressure, public opinion, and the conditioning of the skewed culture we live in.”

When she shaved her head, the former TV personality said she had a “feeling of utter liberation,” as she was able to let go of her previous life and start over.

“They say the hair contains memories, and for me, these memories and old energy of believing I am inadequate, unattractive, and unlovable are no longer true of the person I have become,” the post said. I am a Devine [sic]work of art! Whole and complete.

“And as I was being called back to my heart, I knew it was time to let go of these old beliefs and attachments!” To strip down to my underwear and be completely naked so that I could see all of myself and all of my beauty in all of its raw glory.”

She went on to say that shaving her head was “liberating” and “empowering,” and that, despite some discomfort, it was “fully appreciated.”

“Of course, there have been some uncomfortable moments, but all of these emotions have been fully welcomed as I meet those still conditioned aspects of myself with love and tenderness, holding myself in this vulnerability and guiding myself back to truth,” she stated.

“Every day I get to smile and marvel at my beautiful bald head.”Summary ends.”