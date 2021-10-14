To keep her off the streets, the mother left her toddler with a stranger.

A mom has been charged with child abandonment after leaving her toddler with a stranger at a Florida hospital to keep him off the streets.

Carolina Vizcarra, 33, was arrested Tuesday at Mercy Hospital in Miami for leaving her 2-year-old daughter with an off-duty police officer. Before walking away, the mother told the man she was simply going to use the restroom and handed him the toddler’s social security card.

“She gives the child to this unidentified man. Fortunately, he was a (Miami) police officer, and all that was on his mind was that he had to go into police mode “According to WKMG, Miami police spokesman Kenia Fallat said. “He’s got this tiny kid in his arms, and he can only go so far in his pursuit of her. He instantly requested assistance.” When the authorities were unable to locate the mother, a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) was issued for her.

On the same day, about 5:40 p.m., Vizcarra called the cops to report she was at the hospital looking for her kid. She gave a description of her child that matched the BOLO’s description. Later that day, she was detained.

“It’s not as if I abandoned her. I was concerned for her because it was a hospital. I was considering sleeping on the street, but not with her “According to the arrest report obtained by the outlet, Vizcarra told the officers.

The Florida Department of Children and Families had previously taken custody of the toddler. Her half-mother sibling’s is now caring for her.

During the search for Vizcarra, a family member is said to have come forward to claim the youngster. The link between the stated relative and the toddler is being investigated by the police. It is yet unknown who will be given custody of the child.

The CCTV video from the hospital is also being examined by authorities.

According to WKMG, Fallat added, “We want to know what her mental state was.”

“We want to know what she was thinking as she handed her child over to this stranger.”

According to WTVJ, Vizcarra told the judge she is a victim of domestic violence and has been struggling to find lodging at a hearing on Wednesday.

Mothers who leave their children at a designated safe place, such as hospitals, fire stations, or emergency medical service facilities, are protected under Florida's Safe Haven Law. This law, however, only applies to mothers who are not pregnant.