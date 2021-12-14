To Keep Cats Away From Christmas Tree, Man Goes to Extremes.

Cats have a tendency of bringing out our inner Grinch, which is why one man took an unconventional method to prohibit them from causing mischief around the family Christmas tree.

Fortunately, the drastic measure would cause no harm, despite the fact that it would use the household vacuum, which is the enemy of both cats and dogs.

Jenna Taylor, who goes by the handle @floof life on TikTok, released a 24-second video with her 14,500 followers on the platform, demonstrating how her husband would keep their Christmas tree secure from the felines.

The two cats were seen lurking around the Christmas tree until a motion sensor was activated by their movement, which triggered a nearby hoover, scaring them away.

“My husband grew tired of our kitties playing with our Christmas tree,” said the caption on the video. So he got creative this year.” The cats then start jumping around, as though they’re afraid for their life, because their movement activates the hoover.

Another commentary clarified what happened after the couple went to bed by showing one of the cats lurking around the Christmas tree before the motion sensor spotted the feline and triggered a sound.

“Don’t worry, it even works at night,” it said.

@floof life

Motion sensor cameras and automation are lovely things. #zoomies #christmastree #crazycat Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree The video went viral rapidly, with more than 3.3 million views since it was posted on Monday.

It also received 355,300 likes and was remarked on more than 2,750 times.

Many people complimented the thought that went into the concept, but others pointed out how frequently the hoover must have been used.

“The vacuum coming on every half hour at night [laughing emoji face],” one person wrote.

“Patent that immediately,” said another. You’ve got a billion-dollar product on your hands.” “Very clever,” commented a third. They won’t realize it’s you and would believe the tree is simply bad.” As one man discovered earlier this month, cats have a propensity of putting themselves into unwelcome and strange situations.

