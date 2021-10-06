To highlight inequity, paralympians are featured on imitation “second-class” stamps.

To illustrate the unfairness faced by people with cerebral palsy, a charity designed a set of counterfeit second-class stamps featuring drawings of six paralympians with the disability.

The stamps were made for a campaign by the Adult Cerebral Palsy Hub, a charity that encourages the government to address healthcare disparities.

David Smith, a boccia player who was ParalympicsGB’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony of this year’s Tokyo Games, is one of the athletes featured on the stamps.

“I am an anomaly in that being an athlete puts me in the fortunate situation of having regular access to things like physiotherapy,” Mr Smith, a three-time Paralympic champion, said.

“Of course, not everyone is a world-class athlete, but that is no excuse for not having access to affordable healthcare.

“It should be available to everyone.”

The Adult Cerebral Palsy Hub is requesting that the Nice (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) guidelines, which were released in 2019, be implemented across the NHS.

“It’s a false start not to accept the Nice recommendations when you see the difference they’ll make in helping people with cerebral palsy maintain working and walking longer,” Mr Smith added.

“Right now, most people with cerebral palsy (CP) are regarded like second-class citizens when it comes to healthcare,” said Emma Livingstone of Adult Cerebral Palsy Hub.

“Unlike other lifelong health issues, our coordinated care drops off a cliff at the age of 18.

“We want the government to ensure that CP patients receive equal treatment by ensuring that the existing Nice recommendations are implemented across the NHS.

“It’s such a small request that it could be written on the back of a stamp, but it will have a huge impact on individuals and the economy, allowing all adults with CP to live, work, and age healthily.

“You shouldn’t have to be a world-class athlete to be considered as a second-class citizen when it comes to healthcare.”

Sprinter Georgina Hermitage, wheelchair athlete Kare Adenegan, boccia players David Smith and Beth Moulam, swimmer Tully Kearney, and wheelchair basketball player Siobhan Fitzpatrick are among the paralympians portrayed on the mock stamps.

Eve Lacey, an illustrator, created the stamps.

Follow @adultcphub and use the hashtag #StampOutTheGap to show your support for the initiative.