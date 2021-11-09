To help you live longer, find out what time you should go to bed.

We all know we should get eight hours of sleep every night to be at our best, but that isn’t always achievable.

Many of us would like to know when the optimum time is to go to bed so that we may get a good night’s sleep and keep our bodies healthy.

Experts have now exposed it, according to the Mirror.

Researchers in the United Kingdom studied 88,000 people and discovered that those who went to bed after midnight had a 25% increased probability of acquiring a variety of health problems.

Heart attack, heart failure, chronic ischemic heart disease, stroke, and transient ischaemic attack were among the cardiovascular diseases.

According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, the association between late nights and ill health was stronger for women than for males.

According to new research, going to bed between 10 and 11 p.m. is the “golden hour” for lowering risks.

“The body has a 24-hour internal clock, called circadian rhythm, that helps regulate physical and mental functioning,” said author Dr David Plans of Exeter University.

“While the results of our study do not prove causation, they do imply that early or late bedtimes are more likely to upset the body clock, which could have negative effects for cardiovascular health.”

The researchers looked at data from 88,026 participants aged 43 to 79 who were recruited between 2006 and 2010.

Researchers invited participants to wear an accelerometer on their wrist for seven days so they could track their sleep and wake hours.

They also fill out questionnaires and assessments regarding their demographics, health, and lifestyle choices.

When compared to individuals who went to bed between 10:00pm and 10:59pm, those who went to bed after midnight had a 25% higher likelihood of getting one of the illnesses.