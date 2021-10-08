To help you fly greener, Google has created a tool that measures the least-polluting flights.

According to the Associated Press, Google released a new search option on Wednesday that allows travelers to “go green” by assisting them in finding flights with lesser carbon emissions.

Users can prioritize their flight searches by emissions using the new emissions function, similar to how customers choose flights based on price or desired layovers. Flights with lower-than-median emissions are highlighted in green, making it easy for customers to spot them.

A simple flight search yields an estimate of how many kilograms of carbon dioxide the trip will emit from takeoff to landing.

According to Google, certain flights may not have estimates due to a lack of data on specific aircraft or other missing information.

The figures are based on data from the European Environment Agency as well as flight-specific data from airlines and other providers. The information could include an aircraft’s age, model, and configuration, as well as the speed and altitude at which it travels and the distance between its origin and destination.

The estimations do not currently take into consideration the plane’s direction of travel, which might be a big influence if flying into or through the jet stream, or whether or not the journey is powered by biofuels or other alternative fuels, according to the business.

According to the tool, United’s least-polluting flights from Washington, D.C. to Chicago are all Boeing 737s, which emit 128 kilos of CO2, which is 21% less than the median.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Multiple stops can cause an increase in emissions, however this isn’t always the case. Nonstop flights, especially on longer journeys, aren’t always less polluting. According to Google, a more fuel-efficient plane can emit less on a multi-stop flight than an older plane on a non-stop flight. Airplanes contribute only a small percentage of greenhouse gas emissions (around 2% to 3%), but their contribution has been fast increasing and is anticipated to nearly triple by mid-century as the world’s population grows.

According to the airline trade group Airlines for America, U.S. carriers have more than doubled their fleets’ fuel efficiency since 1978 and expect to reduce carbon emissions even further. However, according to the independent International Council on Clean Transportation, passenger traffic is expanding nearly four times faster than fuel efficiency, resulting in a 33 percent increase in fuel consumption. This is a condensed version of the information.