To help with future transfer transactions, Everton will need to return to £50 million days.

These are delicate times for Farhad Moshiri and Everton.

A new season has begun, a new manager has taken over, and a new stadium has been approved, but after so much investment to close the gap between the Blues and the so-called “big six,” Everton must now adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Demarai Gray’s £1.5 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, Asmir Begovic’s free transfer from Crystal Palace, and Andros Townsend’s free transfer switch from Crystal Palace account for Benitez’s only business since his arrival at Goodison Park, with the Spaniard himself stating that the reason for the lack of spending is due to the Toffees being close to the FFP limit.

“The reality is that we are aware that the financial fair play rules are in place and that we must adhere to them,” Benitez added.

“I understand the circumstances, and we will do everything we can with the guys we have. We’ll try to do it if we can strengthen our squad. We must shift players in these circumstances – it is self-evident.”

As Everton’s plan takes shape, Rafa Benitez was offered three transfer clues in the Leeds draw.

The transfer market expires at the end of August, and Benitez still wants to bring in new players, but he understands he’ll have to let people go to make that happen.

While FFP has been beneficial in terms of preventing clubs from overspending across Europe and mitigating some of the damage that would have resulted from the pandemic, the truth is that it has also served to raise the drawbridge for clubs like Everton, who want to upset the established order at the top of the English game. It has benefited the ‘survival of the fattest,’ with the already wealthy elite clubs that control the lucrative Champions League qualification slots merely edging farther away while others are compelled to cut costs.

football finance expert Kieran Maguire, author of The Price of Football, told The Washington Newsday.