To ‘help them sleep,’ the father injects heroin into the toddlers.

A father was caught injecting heroin into two infants to “help them sleep.”

The two youngsters, as well as their two older siblings, were found to have been subjected to “chronic neglect” for a long time, and flaws in the way their cases were handled by social services were discovered.

The distressing case came to light as part of a Child Safeguarding Practice Review involving a number of authorities, including Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Police, albeit the exact location was not revealed.

The victims, Chloe and Harper (not their real names), had been placed under a child protection plan since 2018 because of neglect involving marital abuse, parental mental health, drug and alcohol misuse, and criminal behavior.

“In November 2019, an older child (not within the family but who has the same father as the two youngest children Chloe and Harper) alleged that Father had been injecting both children with heroin to get them to sleep,” wrote Amanda Clarke, an independent safeguarding advisor who authored the report.

“Medical examinations for Chloe and Harper were conducted. Both youngsters later tested positive for opiates, despite the fact that there was no sign of an injection site during the safeguarding inspections.

“However, three days later, when one of the children went to nursery, a possible injection bruise on the thigh was discovered.

“As a result of the reported information, care proceedings for all four children were initiated, and they were removed from Mother and Father’s custody.”

Their mother was recognized as a drug user when pregnant with their younger child, Chloe, in 2018, according to the evaluation.

Chloe was born with neo-natal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a condition in which a newborn baby withdraws from an addictive substance that its mother was using throughout pregnancy.

Harper, Lucas, and Ava (not their real names) were referred to social services, who placed Chloe under a child protection plan.

Despite evidence of continued drug misuse by both parents, the plan was terminated 10 weeks later, according to Ms Clarke.

In September 2018, the parents were involved in a “violent domestic abuse episode,” in which both of them were seriously injured.

