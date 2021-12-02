To help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Biden said the United States must confront inequity in medicine.

When President Joe Biden revealed his new approach to battle HIV/AIDS during the commemoration of World AIDS Day on Wednesday, he said the United States must confront unfairness in medicine to help end the epidemic.

Biden’s administration asked for a focus on vulnerable Americans, particularly gay and bisexual Black and Latino people, who are constantly vilified despite being disproportionately afflicted.

“I want to ensure that everyone in the United States knows their HIV status, that everyone with HIV receives the high-quality care and treatment they deserve, and that we erase the destructive stigma associated with HIV and AIDS,” Biden stated.

Racism is described as a “public health threat” in Biden’s policy. According to The Associated Press, he admitted that LGBT and racial minority groups had “borne the brunt” of an epidemic that has killed 700,000 Americans and 36 million people worldwide. He also stated that he recognizes the need for the country to alter its judgment and behavior in regards to HIV/AIDS and people who are impacted by it.

“Serious, far-reaching, and unacceptable racial and ethnic health disparities have come from structural inequities,” Biden stated.

Focusing on the needs of those most impacted, supporting racial justice, combating HIV stigma, and providing leadership and employment opportunities to individuals with or at-risk for HIV are all part of the plan to minimize the HIV disparity.

People afflicted with HIV can live a virtually normal life expectancy and are less likely to infect others thanks to current HIV treatment. Medications are now available to protect persons who are at risk of contracting an infection from sexual partners who are infected. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PreP, is the name given to this strategy.



Between 2015 and 2019, the number of new HIV infections in the United States decreased by roughly 8%.

Although African Americans make up roughly 13% of the population in the United States, they account for more than 40% of new illnesses. Although Latinos account for about 25% of new illnesses, they only make up around 18.5 percent of the population in the United States.

Gay and bisexual males have historically been the most disproportionately affected group. Despite making up only 2% of the population, they account for over 66 percent of new HIV infections, according to the CDC. In 2019, new HIV infections accounted for 26% of all new infections. This is a condensed version of the information.