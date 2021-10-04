To have the traditional drink all year, we have a hidden Pumpkin Spice Latte cheat.

We’ve all suddenly rediscovered our undying fondness for all things Pumpkin because it’s Sweater Weather outside.

Every year, the popular spice blend sends a flood of people searching for a bright orange beverage, so it’s no wonder that it sells out quickly.

So, what do we do when Pumpkin Spice is no longer available, as it always is?

Well, an ex-Starbucks employee told me about a “secret drink hack” for when customers were faced with the reality that orange syrup was no longer available.

This is a drink that may be obtained at any time of the year, including spring.

It’s actually fairly straightforward, yet receiving this drink as a Starbucks Gold member seems more satisfying because you can purchase it for a lot less money.

You’ll need to order a latte with a few extras to obtain the ‘Pumpkin Spice Hack.’

Add Cinnamon Dolce syrup (which tastes similar to original Pumpkin Spice but is a touch less sweet), whipped cream (vegan choices are available if you’re dairy-free), and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top.

This drink is really better than the classic because it lacks the glaring orange hue that makes me nervous about my internal organs.

It has a warm spiced flavor that makes me think of colder weather, and it’s sweet but not overbearing.

I’d rather have this imposter than the original, and since Cinnamon Dolce is one of the traditional syrups accessible all year, you won’t have to wait until autumn to satisfy your craving.

