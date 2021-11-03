To ‘Get Them To Sleep,’ a Father Injects Heroin Into Toddlers.

According to a shocking revelation, a father in England allegedly injected his kids with heroin “to put them to sleep.”

In late 2019, social care officials got evidence that two small children had been “administered with heroin to make them sleep” by their 37-year-old father, according to the Child Safeguarding Practice Review report for the county of Lancashire.

The two children, who were given the fictitious names Chloe and Harper in the report, were taken for medical exams, where they tested positive for the opiate, according to the report.

Following the positive tests, social workers convened a speedy review meeting, concluding that the children had been badly injured.

The threshold “had been met due to the probable chronic neglect that all four children had undergone for a lengthy period of time,” according to the report, which was released on October 5.

According to the article, Chloe, who is 1.5 years old, and Harper, who is 2.5 years old, as well as two additional children, ages 9 and 16, no longer live with their parents but remain in the north of England.

Amanda Clarke, the report’s author and a safeguarding advisor, recounted how social workers learnt of the children’s situation.

“In November 2019, an older child (who is not related to the family but shares the same father as the two youngest children, Chloe and Harper) claimed that Father had been injecting both children with heroin to put them to sleep,” she stated.

“Medical examinations for Chloe and Harper were conducted. Both youngsters later tested positive for opiates, despite the fact that there was no sign of an injection site during the safeguarding inspections.

“However, three days later, when one of the children went to nursery, a possible injection bruise on the thigh was discovered.”

Since October 2018, all four children have been under a child protection plan “under the category of negligence,” according to the report.

It stated that the children’s neglect encompassed “domestic abuse, parental mental health, substance and alcohol use, and offending behavior” at various times.

The report also chastised social services, claiming that too much attention was placed on helping parents overcome their addictions, with little time spent on the children.

“Despite some individual experts recognized the terrible lived situation for the children, the multidisciplinary approach,” Clarke concluded. This is a condensed version of the information.