To get some sleep, Mom pours bleach down the baby’s feeding tube and watches as he vomits.

In late 2018, an Australian lady put bleach down her sick baby’s feeding tube so she could get “a decent night’s sleep,” according to a Perth court.

Brooke Evelyn Lucas’ then-13-month-old son had been weeping late into the evening in his cot at their Ellenbrook house in Perth in December 2018, according to 7News.com.au.

That evening, the 26-year-old mother placed some of the powerful cleaning grade chemical Exit Mould bathroom cleaner down her son’s feeding tube.

According to an ABC article, the infant, William, was born with Pierre Robin sequence, a rare congenital birth condition that can damage a newborn’s capacity to feed and breathe, necessitating round-the-clock care.

Lucas mixed 30 milliliters (1 ounce) of bleach into her son’s formula and then drip-fed him directly into his stomach through his feeding tube because she “wanted a break and a nice night’s sleep,” according to the Supreme Court. She described herself as “relieved and relaxed” at the time.

Prosecutors said Lucas then sat and watched as William vomited and had seizures.

Lucas called an ambulance and told paramedics her 4-year-old daughter was responsible for what had happened, according to prosecutor Laura Christian. The boy’s unnamed father later went to the room and noticed a strong smell of bleach before Lucas called an ambulance and told paramedics her 4-year-old daughter was responsible for what had happened.

William vomited ten to twelve times in the ambulance and spent 17 nights in the hospital, but he survived.

Two weeks later, Lucas went to the police station in the early hours of the morning to report the occurrence.

According to Christian, there was evidence that she had previously studied bleach poisoning on her phone.

Lucas was first charged with attempted murder, but she eventually pleaded guilty to endangered her son’s life, which was a lesser crime.

Karen Farley, the mother’s lawyer, stated that her client had mental health concerns at the time of the occurrence, which made it difficult for her to make calm and sensible decisions.

Farley stated that Lucas had no intention of gravely harming her son and merely wanted him to sleep.

According to the lawyer, the offense should be seen in the context of a mother caring for a seriously ill child who felt she wasn’t getting enough help. Farley was quoted as stating, “This was a scream for help, and that’s exactly how the situation should be looked at.”

Lucas, according to her counsel, regrets what she did and has been punishing herself since the day of her arrest. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.