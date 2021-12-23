To get rid of the Christmas blues, go for a walk around National Trust properties in the winter.

With the stress of the season, it’s time to wrap up up and brave the cold for a winter stroll, which the National Trust looks after for hundreds of walking paths in lovely settings across the country.

Visit the seaside for dramatic grey skies and crashing waves, or clear your head with clifftop walks and mountain treks, or stroll through frost-streaked countryside and old gardens.

Here are some of the best walking trails to get you through the frigid winter months with a spring in your step.

Southeast Asia

Cliveden’s spectacular gardens and woodlands, perched on top of chalk cliffs and overlooking the River Thames, provide breath-taking vistas that have been adored for ages.

On a crisp winter morning, the vista from Cliveden’s South Terrace, which looks out over the lovely six-acre parterre and across the Thames Valley, is unforgettable.

Trails also wind their way through kilometers of forest and down to the Thames’s banks.

Enjoy the crunch of icy leaves underfoot as you wander through the walled orchard of 30 apple trees and the wildness garden – a lonely spot encircled by a hornbeam hedge.

The topiary in the formal gardens comes into its own as winter progresses, its domes, pyramids, and cones covered with dew, frost, and spiders’ webs.

With a sprinkle of frost, this mansion and gallery, located among riverbank gardens, is at its most stunning.

Walk through the winter gardens, which are filled with vibrant dogwood, silvery decorative bramble, and flowering bushes, or take a stroll along the crystal-clear waters of the river.

The views from the Scotney estate back to the Old Castle are ageless, and they perfectly reflect the backdrop that inspired the proprietors to create the home far above.

A stone bridge, beech avenue, and even Second World War bomb craters can be found by following the blue or red-topped posts on a tour through the many acres of grassland, woodland, and streams.

On the Isle of Wight, there are over 20 downloadable routes that take in rolling downland, woodlands, and magnificent coastline.

Osterley Park and House, just outside of London, is a wonderfully restored Georgian country home.

The “Summary” comes to a conclusion with its acres of parkland and lovely farms.