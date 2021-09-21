To get Ida relief funds, a Louisiana Republican senator may vote for a government spending package.

The House is expected to vote as early as Tuesday on a huge spending deal that would fund federal disaster relief while also suspending the government’s debt ceiling, a critical step in avoiding a fiscal crisis this fall.

While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to supply GOP votes, several Republican senators who are eager for funds are expected to support the bill.

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, a Republican, has stated that he will vote yes if the “disaster relief portion” is acceptable. “Because my people are in serious need of assistance,” he stated.

During the previous administration, when McConnell was in charge of the Senate, he relied on Democratic votes to help increase the debt ceiling, and Democrats have stated that they expect the same from him now. In the now-divided 50-50 Senate, it generally requires 60 votes to advance a bill, implying that at least 10 GOP senators would be required.

As Congress drives headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate, Democratic congressional leaders supported by the White House are pushing forward. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding runs out on September 30. At the same time, if the borrowing restrictions are not waived or altered, the United States risks defaulting on its accumulated debt.

The government would be funded until December 3 under the temporary funding agreement announced on Tuesday. It includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Ida and other severe weather occurrences, as well as $6.3 billion to assist Afghan evacuees in the aftermath of the 20-year war’s end. The government’s borrowing authority would also be extended until the end of 2022.

Representative Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, chairperson of the Appropriations Committee, said in a statement, “It is vital that Congress rapidly adopt this legislation.” The election was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

When President Joe Biden is going to pour on more with a “reckless” tax and spending proposal, McConnell said he’s not about to assist pay off past debts.

“Since Democrats decided to go it alone, they will not be able to raise the debt ceiling with the cooperation of Senate Republicans. McConnell said Monday on the Senate floor, “I’ve been explaining this plainly and repeatedly for over two months.”

It will, according to the Treasury Department. This is a condensed version of the information.