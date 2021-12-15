To get her family’s approval to marry her boyfriend, a teen fabricates an abduction and gang-rape story.

After alleging that she was abducted and gang-raped by two strangers, a juvenile girl in India set detectives on a frantic search. However, investigators discovered after a thorough investigation that the adolescent made up the narrative in order to marry her boyfriend.

The anonymous 19-year-old girl from Nagpur, in central India, filed a complaint on Monday alleging that two unidentified males kidnapped her and raped her in a secluded place after snatching her in a white van.

The girl claimed she was walking to her music lessons when the kidnappers shoved her into the van and asked her for directions while covering her face with a rag. According to the local daily Deccan Herald, the police quickly opened a case and began searching for the two “suspects.”

According to Amitesh Kumar, a senior investigating officer, the detectives concluded that the adolescent invented the narrative after studying footage from 250 CCTV cameras across the city and sent at least 1,000 police officers to search down the accused.

The girl had not been sexually assaulted, according to a medical evaluation. According to India Today, the youngster later acknowledged to the cops that she cooked up the lie to marry her lover.

The girl’s family was against her marrying her boyfriend. She told the officers that she made up the narrative because she thought that if she said she was abducted and gang-raped by two strangers, her family would change their minds.

In September, an Indian man was freed of rape allegations after his sister revealed that she had filed a bogus criminal complaint against him. The unidentified 24-year-old spent more than two years in prison before being cleared of all charges by the court. In court, the girl stated that she accused her brother of rape after he chastised her for going out with her boyfriend. The girl also stated that after submitting the criminal complaint, she did not get a medical checkup to show she had been sexually attacked.