To get away from teen carjackers who threw her into a river, Uber driver pretends to be dead.

An Uber driver in Brazil was carjacked and abused by a gang of four teenage boys, but she escaped by pretending to be dead when the criminals threw her into a river.

The incident occurred in Tangaladacera, Mato Grosso, in central-western Brazil, on Saturday. According to Eminetra.co.uk, the driver, Marcia Angola, 40, picked up the group of teenagers after they hailed a cab using the app application.

During the ride, the passengers requested that Angola pull over again, indicating that a fifth person would be joining them. When the fifth person failed to appear, the lads pulled out a fake gun and kidnapped her.

Angola told the publication, “We stopped at the spot where they stated they would pick up someone.” “However, the guy didn’t exist, and the robbery was announced.”

Angola was then blindfolded and placed in the backseat by the suspects. They allegedly asked that she surrender all of her cash to them. The boys then drove her car at a high rate of speed. When Angola managed to remove her blindfold, the teenagers grew upset and proceeded to attack her, according to her.

“They began kicking and punching me, threatening to strike, hang, and kill me. According to Google Translate, Angola told G1, a Brazilian publication, “The solution I had was to pretend to be dead.”

When one of the teenagers realized she was still alive, they cried, “Let’s kill, crush her neck,” according to Angola. The suspects allegedly grabbed her arms and legs and flung her from the Sepotuba River Bridge, according to Angola.

“When I fell, I only remembered that I had requested God to let me fall into the water because I would have perished if I had fallen to the ground,” she told the publication. Angola claimed that after falling into the water, she pretended to be dead and floated down the river until she reached the shore, where she requested assistance from several farmworkers. Later, paramedics were dispatched to the location.

After being apprehended by the authorities, the teenagers confessed to their parts in the crime. The boys’ charges have yet to be filed.