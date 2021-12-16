To get away from his lover’s husband, a man jumps from the fifth floor and dies.

A man fell to his death from the fifth floor of an apartment to avoid being caught by his lover’s spouse in a startling occurrence. The victim had been in a live-in relationship with the woman for a few months, according to police.

According to NDTV, the event occurred on Monday evening in the Indian city of Jaipur. Mohsin Azam, a Nainital native, has been confirmed as the 29-year-old victim.

Mohsin and the woman met and fell in love in the state of Uttar Pradesh, according to police. A few months ago, they decided to elope in Jaipur, Rajasthan. They were accompanied by the woman’s small daughter.

The pair have been sharing rental apartments all across the city since then. The woman’s husband, on the other hand, had been seeking for her. According to the article, the husband was finally able to track down the pair in Jaipur.

The man came at their residence on Monday evening. The man approached Mohsin, who was standing on the fifth floor. He frightened and leapt from the house’s balcony. He was sent to the hospital but died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

According to The Times Of India, Mohsin’s relatives were notified, and the body was only taken to an autopsy when they arrived. The couple had been residing in a nearby neighborhood and had only recently relocated into their current location.

According to local police officer Balveer Singh, an inquest report has been filed, and the matter is being investigated as a suicide.

Meanwhile, the woman and her husband were reported missing after Mohsin’s death, according to reports. Officers have launched a manhunt.

A man was recently detained after reportedly setting his wife’s lover on fire on suspicion of infidelity, in a similar instance.

Arvind Ahirwar of Bhopal, 31, is said to have had an affair with the accused’s wife for a few years before her marriage. Even after the marriage, the affair persisted, and the accused learned of their frequent meetings. He plotted his vengeance and lured Arvind to a secluded location before lighting fire to him.