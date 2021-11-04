To get away from a swarm of bees, a man jumps into a piranha-infested lake.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man drowned in a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais over the weekend after jumping in to escape a swarm of bees but was instead attacked by piranhas.

According to 7News.com.au, the unnamed man was fishing with his two buddies near a lake on a remote farm in the municipality of Brasilândia de Minas when the trio was assaulted by a swarm of bees and forced to jump into the lake.

According to the outlet, the man’s two buddies were able to swim to safety, but he was never located after the bee assault.

When the fire department arrived, an officer was going to dive into the lake when he was notified that it was full of piranhas.

After hours of searching, officers were able to recover the man’s body about 4 meters (13 feet) from the shoreline.

According to a report in the Brazilian newspaper Estado de Minas, the man “had his face and other portions of his body torn off” by the firefighter in charge of the rescue.

The body was then returned to the man’s relatives for burial arrangements.

While piranha assaults on humans have previously been observed, Brazilian scientist Ivan Sazima discovered that the fish only target dead humans.

In late September, a mother and daughter died after falling off a cliff while attempting to flee a swarm of hornets in the Indian state of Himachal.

On Sept. 22, the mother, Tripta, 32, and her daughter, Isha, were mowing grass on a hill near the Bhardota region of Chamba when they were suddenly assaulted by hornets.

In an attempt to save themselves, the two attempted to flee, but Isha slipped and plunged off a cliff. Tripta attempted to save her daughter by diving into the 656-foot-deep furnace below, but both she and Isha perished.

The bodies of the mother and daughter combo were eventually retrieved by the persons who worked with them.

After the tragedy was reported, police arrived on the spot and sent both bodies to the Civil Hospital in Tissa for autopsy.

Following the post-mortem, authorities released Tripta and Isha’s bodies to their families.