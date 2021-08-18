To get around Greg Abbott’s ban, a Texas school has included masks in the dress code.

Despite escalating COVID cases caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain, a Texas school district has discovered a loophole in Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask regulations in the state.

According to a news statement obtained by This website, the Paris School District, located about 100 miles from Dallas, stated on Tuesday that its board of trustees had agreed to change the dress code for its students to enable the usage of face masks.

“The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the district’s public schools,” the 4,000-student district declared in a statement.

“The Governor’s Executive Order 38 makes no mention of suspending Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, thus the Board has chosen to change its dress code in accordance with its statutory authority.”

In a separate statement on its website, the district stated that “students will be given mask breaks throughout the day and will not be required to wear masks when they are able to socially distance themselves,” and that the “Board of Education will revisit the mask mandate at the regularly scheduled board meeting on September 9, 2021.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their face mask suggestion in late July, advising teachers, students, and other school personnel to wear face masks in schools, reversing its former advice.

Because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, the CDC claims that face masks will be required in schools as the Delta variety spreads.

Several states, including Abbott’s, have issued executive orders prohibiting the use of face mask mandates in schools. On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Abbott, temporarily blocking mask mandates issued by local officials in two of the country’s largest counties.

Several school districts across the state have spoken out against Abbott’s ban, citing statistics that suggest the highly contagious Delta version of COVID is affecting more children.

