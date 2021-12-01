To get a score prediction for the Merseyside derby, we simulated Everton v Liverpool.

On Wednesday night, Liverpool will travel to Goodison Park to play Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the Premier League season.

The Reds will be full of confidence after their 4-0 win over Southampton, which made it three wins in a row for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have scored 10 goals and surrendered zero in that time.

Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, has had a difficult few weeks as Everton manager, with the Toffees having gone without a win in their past seven games and without a goal in their last three – terrible runs that extended with the 1-0 defeat at Brentford at the weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has a dismal record against their rivals at Goodison Park, with their previous victory coming in 2016 – a 1-0 victory thanks to a 95th-minute Sadio Mane goal.

The Toffees won 2-0 at Anfield in their most recent match, which was their first victory over their neighbors since 1999.

Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, and Curtis Jones have all been ruled out of Wednesday’s match by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ injury list is still quite long, with Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate, and Tom Davies all out.

So, what will both clubs’ starting lineups be? What will be the final score? To get a score prediction, we used FIFA 22…

Score prediction for Everton vs Liverpool using FIFA 22

In FIFA 22, we used kick-off mode but didn’t choose a team to control. After that, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own to provide a score prediction.

Everton are likely to line up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with the following lineup:

Liverpool might line up in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

Despite their previous poor luck in front of goal, the Toffees seized the lead in our simulation early on thanks to Richarlison.

To meet Richarlison’s run, Demari Gray did well to cut inside Trent Alexander-Arnold and play a perfectly weighted through ball. “The summary has come to an end.”