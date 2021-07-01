To generate funds for his family’s home, an ex-soldier is selling a rare medal bestowed for valor.

A former soldier is selling a bravery medal he received for storming an enemy gun position in Iraq to help fund the purchase of a family home.

Shaun Garry Jardine, 39, was a corporal in the King’s Own Scottish Borderers and then the Royal Regiment of Scotland, rising to warrant officer class 2 level.

During the Iraq War, his unit was attacked by two locations near a security base on August 9, 2003, while operating as part of a Quick Reaction Force in Maysan Province.

Faced with heavy machine-gun fire, the 21-year-old instructed his team to provide cover fire before attacking the enemy positions one by one, allowing his guys to advance and forcing the enemy to retreat.

Mr Jardine, a Dumfries native, received the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross (CGC) for his deeds, a medal that ranks second only to the Victoria Cross in terms of combat valor.

He was lauded for his quick wit, bravery, and inspiring leadership.

The medal is the only CGC to have been awarded to a Scottish regiment, according to auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb, who will sell it on July 21. It is likely to earn £120,000-£140,000.

Mr Jardine, who joined the Army at the age of 16, said he is selling the CGC as well as six other medals because he wants to buy a house for his family.

“I started racing across the bridge and they had seen me immediately,” he claimed of his actions in Iraq. They were lying down, prone, and firing at me as I ran; I could see their fingers on the triggers, then muzzle flashes, and finally hear the rounds passing by.

“I remember wondering to myself, ‘Why aren’t they beating me?’ I came within 15 or 20 meters of them and decided I couldn’t go any further.”

Before bringing his comrades forward and striking a third hostile position, the soldier killed two of his attackers.

Only 60 CGCs have been given to yet, according to Christopher Mellor-Hill, head of client liaison at Dix Noonan Webb. (This is a brief piece.)