To France’s Macron, Putin accuses Ukraine of ‘deliberately aggravating’ the border situation.

While chatting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of “deliberately exacerbating the situation” in Ukraine’s long-running conflict in the east. His remarks come amid Western worries of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, following reports of a Russian force buildup near the ex-Soviet country’s border.

For years, the eastern border of Ukraine has been the site of a pro-Russian separatist rebellion that has killed over 14,000 people. Since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, Moscow has provided backing to separatists while Ukrainian soldiers have fought them.

During their phone conversation, Putin told Macron that Ukrainian authorities were “deliberately exacerbating the situation on the line of contact” in the east. According to the Kremlin’s readout of their meetings, he also stated that they were backed by “a number of Western countries.”

Ukraine “is being pumped up with sophisticated armaments,” Putin added, “posing a direct threat to Russia’s security.”

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to discuss the escalating tensions in Ukraine. While the West is concerned about Russian aggressiveness in Ukraine, Putin has wanted assurances that NATO will not expand eastward or deploy weapons in the country.

“The Russian president emphasized the importance of launching international negotiations as soon as possible to develop legally binding guarantees that would prevent any further NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of weapons to neighboring states, primarily Ukraine, that threaten Russia,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Last week, US Vice President Joe Biden warned Putin that attacking Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor would result in “serious consequences.”

Moscow has rejected any preparations to attack Ukraine, blaming Kiev for its own military buildup in the country’s east, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed rebels since 2014.

According to Russian authorities, Kyiv may try to recover the rebel-controlled territories by force, and Putin has pressured the West to provide legally binding pledges that NATO will not expand or deploy its military in Ukraine.

In his call with Niinistö, Putin bemoaned Kyiv's "growing reliance on harsh measures, including the employment of heavy weapons," according to the Kremlin's readout.