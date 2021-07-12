To frame her husband for the infant’s death, a woman allegedly strangles her 11-month-old sick son.

After her husband declined to take the sick infant to the hospital, a mother was jailed for allegedly strangling her 11-month-old baby to death. According to investigators, the lady later acknowledged to killing her kid in order to frame her husband for the child’s murder.

After the child’s relatives reported the incident, Jyoti, 26, who goes by her first name, was arrested and charged with murder on Sunday. The tragedy occurred in a village near Delhi, India’s capital city.

Jyoti first claimed that her husband, Satveer Tanwar, was to blame for the child’s death. During a police interview, she reportedly confessed to strangling the child with a stole, according to Hindustan Times. Tanwar and his relatives took the infant to the hospital after the tragedy, but the boy did not survive.

Jyoti admitted that she and Tanwar had a disagreement about the boy not being sent to the hospital after he got a fever on Friday. Tanwar and Jyoti had a tense relationship, according to Jyoti, and they frequently fought. She also said she killed the child to exact revenge on Tanwar, with whom she had a squabble.

Jyoti and Tanwar’s relatives blamed each other for the murder and allegedly lied to the police during the investigation. However, based on CCTV evidence and call records, authorities identified Jyoti as the primary suspect.

“A thorough investigation was conducted using CCTV footage from the village, call records, and witness accounts. According to the Times of India, an investigating officer stated, “This proved that the mother had committed the crime.”

Last month, a Florida lady was charged with murdering her 3-year-old son in order to inflict revenge on the child’s father during a custody fight. Amy Oliver, 36, of Jacksonville Beach, was charged with murdering the infant after locking herself in her husband’s room with the child. The toddler had deadly levels of temazepam, a sedative, in his system, according to an autopsy report. First-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child were all filed against Oliver.