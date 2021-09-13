To Fly, Do You Need Vaccinations? Fauci is in favor of it, and legislation is in the works to make it happen.

Although a law requiring tourists to get vaccinated in order to fly has not yet been passed, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, says it would be a good idea.

According to The Hill, Fauci favors vaccine regulations for air travel in an interview with Skimm’s “Skimm This” podcast, which will be released on Thursday.

“That is something I would support,” Fauci remarked. “You should be vaccinated if you want to fly on a plane and travel with other people.”

The announcement that Fauci supports such a requirement comes as Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., advocates a bill that would require proof of immunization or a negative COVID test for all airline and train passengers to board.

Employees, contractors, and subcontractors would also be required to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test once a week under the Safe Travel Act.

According to The Independent, Beyer stated about his bill, “Requiring airport and Amtrak travelers and personnel to give confirmation of Covid vaccination or negative test is only basic sense.” “As corporations like United have already proved with sensible policy adjustments, these are simple steps we can take to make travel safer.”

While the federal government has not mandated vaccinations for airline and train passengers or personnel, United Airlines has mandated that all of its employees be completely vaccinated by Oct. 25. Employees at Frontier and Hawaiian Airlines must also be properly immunized.

Delta does not require its employees to be completely vaccinated, but it has imposed a $200 penalty on insurance premiums for individuals who have not been fully vaccinated in order to encourage them to do so.

A federal mask regulation is in place for all airline, bus, and train passengers until January 18, 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 178.6 million Americans have been fully immunized, accounting for 53.8 percent of the US population.