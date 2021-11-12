To find the greatest chicken burger, I tried Jollibee, KFC, Burger King, and McDonald’s.

In the realm of fast food, chicken burgers are a standard, and I prefer them to the traditional beef burger.

I’ve already discovered the best nugget (and possibly the worst nugget) and chicken strips, so it’s about time I delved deeper and discovered the finest chicken burger.

When I get fast food, I usually choose for chicken because there are usually plenty of options without cheese, so I figured I’d have a good idea which burger would win.

I wasn’t expecting to be taken aback, but I was.

Chicken Burger from Jollibee

Jollibee and I have not always agreed on everything. I find it boring and in serious need of seasoning for the most part.

I like their Hot Chicken Burger, but we’re not talking about spicy burgers today; we’re talking about basic burgers.

Which caught me off guard.

After a terrible initial attempt at the menu, I didn’t hold out much hope for Jollibee, but they outdid themselves.

In the past, the chicken had a notable lack of flavor, although I believe that was restricted to the strips.

The sweet bread went nicely with the burger’s black pepper, the chicken was juicy, and the lettuce was crunchy. Despite the fact that it was a little flattened, I was quite satisfied.

4 out of 5 stars

Crispy Chicken from Burger King

I had no idea Burger King offered anything other than the Chicken Royale (which was unavailable at my local location).

So I went with the Crispy Chicken, which was the only chicken burger available.

Normally, I enjoy Burger King since I believe their products are of good quality, but this one was too salty for me.

Although it was still crisp and had a wonderful texture, the saltiness made me crave a glass of water.

The inclusion of a tomato was undesirable, as it caused the bread to split apart due to its sogginess.

However, it wasn’t all bad. It was adequate, but not the best option.

3 out of 5 stars

McChicken Sandwich from McDonald’s

It’s a classic, but it’s hardly a knockout.

“Summary concludes.” It’s my go-to command at any time.