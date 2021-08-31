To escape three points on his spotless license, a speeding father of four made up a tale.

In order to escape penalty points, a fast driver attempted to blame the collision on his uncle.

Allan Slater, 36, was only facing three points on his clean license when he tried to accuse a family member, but his attempts to blame a relative resulted in a suspended prison sentence and the loss of his license.

A judge told the father-of-four today (Tuesday) that a prison term was unavoidable, but that he was “barely able” to postpone it.

Bully who left his mother with black eyes and shattered teeth was not sentenced to prison.

Slater was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 175 hours of unpaid labour and £735 in prosecution costs. He also gave him a 12-month driving prohibition.

“You escaped penalty points owing to your lies, and you cannot evade punishment,” Judge Anil Murray remarked.

He said that a reference provided on Slater’s behalf stated, “You are dependable and honest.” Your actions have not been trustworthy or honest.”

The defendant, of Heathfield Road, Birkdale, had pleaded guilty to conduct with the intent to pervert the course of justice, but the court said Slater was still claiming it was an error.

“In your letter, you deny your responsibility and claim that it has caused family problems,” Judge Murray stated. It’s totally your fault if it did.”

On December 16, 2019, Slater was driving his Jaguar along Waterloo Road in Southport when he was recorded on a mobile speed camera doing 41 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to prosecutor Michael Stephenson.

He received a notice of proposed prosecution that asked him to specify whether he or someone else was the driver, and he filled it out, indicating that it was his uncle Kevin Slater.

A second notice of intended prosecution was delivered to the uncle, and police began procedures for failing to submit the driver’s information after “complications” with the filled form.

That caused Kevin Slater to call the court and protest angrily that it wasn’t him, implying that he believed his nephew was behind the wheel of a Jaguar.

On July 11, 2020, he made a statement to an officer in which he stated that he had. “The summary has come to an end.”