To entice remote workers, one Indiana town offers free babysitting by stand-in ‘grandparents.’

According to the Associated Press, a rural Indiana community aiming to recruit more distant workers has offered free babysitting services from stand-in “grandparents” as an inducement to persuade families to come there. More than 1,000 applications were filed within two weeks of the initiative’s introduction from people looking to relocate to Greensburg and take advantage of “Grandparents on Demand.” Tami and Dan Wenning, a local couple from Greensburg, roughly 50 miles south of Indianapolis, stepped in as grandparents for the first five families who decided to relocate to Greensburg. According to the Associated Press, Tami Wenning stated that other grandparents in Greensburg are “more than willing” to join the initiative if enough families are interested.

The surge of applications for the “Grandparents on Demand” was tracked by MakeMyMove, an Indianapolis-based web directory that alerts remote employees of unique possibilities like the one in Greensburg. According to the Associated Press, Evan Hock, co-founder of the directory, said the program was a “huge factor” to the high level of interest, and officials are now considering whether to extend the project.

Tami Wenning, 57, said she and her husband “really love” serving as grandparents to their own children and volunteered for the incentive program through her employment as director of the Decatur County Community Foundation. In recent years, they’ve also welcomed more than a dozen foreign exchange students into their home.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and I’m thrilled to share what we have with the people that desire what we have,” she said. “We’re the ideal area for someone to raise a family, and I can’t image going away and being in a place where you don’t have that network of people who can help you out in a pinch.” Greensburg’s five places are expected to be filled in the next 30 days, according to Hock, and new residents will be assisted in settling in during the next two or three months.

In addition to $5,000 in cash, the relocation package includes invites to home-cooked dinners at neighbors' houses, a one-year membership to the local co-working space and YMCA, and free gift cards and tickets to the seasonal farmers market.