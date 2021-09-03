To ensure interaction with the bloc, the EU imposes conditions on the Taliban, including press freedom.

Officials from the European Union have set a number of prerequisites for the Taliban to interact with the 27-nation bloc, including rule of law and press freedom.

Despite the fact that EU diplomats were evacuated when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, officials have stated that they are willing to work with the Taliban and Afghanistan.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy leader, stated that the EU wants to see an inclusive transition government formed in Afghanistan. He also emphasized that the Taliban must adhere to the criteria, which include press freedom and enabling foreigners and anyone in danger to flee the country.

“The accomplishment of these conditions will determine our engagement,” Borrell stated.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The EU is concentrating on delivering humanitarian supplies, ensuring the safe exit of Afghan collaborators and employees who were left behind during the airlifts from Kabul, and preventing a huge exodus of refugees that could trigger another European migration crisis.

Following meetings with European foreign ministers in Slovenia, Borrell stated that the EU would employ multiple benchmarks to assess the Taliban’s goodwill.

They include a promise that Afghanistan will not be used to “export terrorism to other nations,” a commitment to free humanitarian relief supplies, the rule of law, and adherence to human rights standards.

“What is apparent is that Afghanistan’s future remains a critical concern for us,” Borrell said. “It has a direct impact on European security because it impacts us, the region, and worldwide stability.

“At the same time, the ministers were adamant on the fact that we must continue to support the Afghan people.”

The EU has halted development aid to Afghanistan’s government, but has committed 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for the period 2021-2024.

Ministers agreed to establish a “joint European Union presence” in Kabul if security criteria are met, according to Borrell, to ensure the evacuation of EU nationals and Afghan workers under the protection of member states and to examine how the Taliban respect the bloc’s terms.

Foreign ministers also agreed that an EU regional political platform for cooperation is needed to coordinate with Afghanistan’s neighbors. This is a condensed version of the information.