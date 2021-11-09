To enforce federal vaccine mandates, OSHA will have to rely on employee whistleblowers.

Due to a paucity of safety inspectors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will have to rely on employee whistleblowers to execute President Joe Biden’s imminent COVID-19 order.

Companies with 100 or more employees would be required to verify that their personnel are completely vaccinated or test negative for the virus at least once a week under the mandate, which is set to take effect on January 4th.

However, with 1,850 OSHA inspectors and 8 million job locations, many are concerned that the agency will be overburdened. Former OSHA chief of staff Debbie Berkowitz told the Associated Press that whistleblowers will be needed.

“There aren’t going to be an army of OSHA inspectors banging on businesses’ doors or even calling them,” Berkowitz said. “Workers and their union representatives will be relied upon to raise complaints where the corporation is flagrantly breaking the law.” Many people are also concerned that employers may react against employees who expose their own employers, and that this retaliation will deter employees from becoming whistleblowers.

“Technically, the law prohibits a company from retaliating against a worker for raising a health and safety issue, submitting an OSHA complaint, or even reporting an injury,” Berkowitz explained. “However, revenge is common.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

OSHA is responsible for 29 states. California and Michigan, for example, have their own federally certified workplace safety authorities. These states will have an extra month — until early February — to enact its own COVID regulation that is at least as stringent as OSHA’s.

Workers should first alert their employers about unsafe or unhealthy working circumstances, according to OSHA “”If at all practicable.” Employees can also register a confidential safety complaint with OSHA or have a lawyer, a union representative, or a member of the clergy file a case on their behalf. They do not, however, have the legal authority to sue their employer for federal safety infractions.

Approximately 20% to 25% of OSHA inspections begin with a complaint.

“You fill out a form or someone fills it out for you,” Berkowitz explained. “That is the only resource available to labor. That’s it if OSHA decides not to inspect. That’s it if OSHA inspects but decides not to cite the employer. This is a condensed version of the information.