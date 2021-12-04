To end retroactive punishment, a judge has ordered the removal of eight men from the sex offender registry.

In her order on Friday, Trauger said, “Tennessee officials continue to defy the Constitution’s guarantees.” “The same analysis applies… to Tennessee’s own, very comparable scheme and practices, according to federal district courts in this state. Officials in Tennessee have continued to apply the state’s long-held-to-be-illegal policy on others in similar situations “Regardless of the rulings, she stated.

According to The Associated Press, the Ex Post Facto provision of the United States Constitution prohibits governments from increasing the punishment for a crime done before. To determine a clause violation, a judge must decide that the statute being applied retroactively is criminal. The violation, according to Trauger, is based on the law’s punitive aspect rather than the plaintiffs’ hardship.

Another federal judge in the Middle District of Tennessee ruled in April that two individuals should be removed from the sex offender list, according to Trauger. The judge ruled that implementing laws enacted after the offenses had been committed was unconstitutional.

In 2016, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided against retroactive application of a sex offender law in Michigan, according to Trauger.

State lawyers claimed that the eight people in question, referred to as John Does #1-8 in court records, should remain on the list to safeguard public safety and prevent future crimes. However, Trauger wrote that the state had produced no proof that the plaintiffs posed a threat.

According to court documents, John Doe # 1 pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of his girlfriend in Hawaii in 1994. According to the complaint, he has not been convicted of another crime since completing probation and has instead “lived a productive, law-abiding life.” He is married with children and owns and runs a thriving company.

He is compelled to report in person to law police within 48 hours after changing his address, work, or email address, starting a Facebook account, or purchasing a vehicle, among other things, because he is subject to Tennessee’s sex offender regulations. If you don’t report, you could face criminal prosecution.

