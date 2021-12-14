To encourage strangers to open up, plaques were placed on 25 benches throughout the borough.

In a section of Merseyside, benches have been placed to encourage strangers to talk about their mental health.

The ‘Happy to Chat’ benches, which were first introduced by St Helens Wellbeing in October, have now been installed in 25 sites throughout the city.

Following a difficult 18 months during the epidemic, the benches are intended to get residents of the borough chatting to one another about whatever issues they may be facing, or simply to have a general chat to take their minds off things.

Many people infected with the variation have an unusual Omicron symptom.

If you find a bench with a ‘glad to chat’ plaque, it means you’re welcome to strike up a conversation with strangers.

Sankey Valley, Taylor Park, and Mesnes Park, as well as two all-weather benches in Sherdley Park, are among the locations where the benches have been placed.

The benches, according to Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, have been strategically placed in high-traffic areas to attract more attention from residents.

“We all know that spending time in nature and doing some exercise, no matter how gentle, is a simple method to boost our mental health,” he stated.

“As a result, these benches have been placed in popular parks and green places throughout the borough, where we know people go to walk and relax.”

“These basic actions of self-care can help decrease the stresses we all experience on a daily basis by allowing us to open up and talk about how we’re feeling.”

Since their first bench was installed in October, a large number of locals have praised the project, calling the seats a “beautiful concept” on social media.

The benches are only one of many ways that St Helens Borough Council and its partners help residents with mental health issues.

“It’s critical that we break down the stigma of talking about our mental health,” said Councillor Michelle Sweeney, Lead Member for Mental Health. “These benches will help us discover opportunities to chat to others about how we’re feeling.”

“This is where the summary comes to an end.”