To encourage borrowing and spending, the Federal Reserve will limit bond purchases later this year.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a virtual speech to an annual gathering of central bankers, announcing that the banking system will begin to taper its low-rate policies later this year, assuming that hiring continues to improve.

However, the decision may result in higher borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards, and business loans over time. In an effort to keep long-term loan rates low and stimulate borrowing and spending, the Fed has been buying $120 billion in mortgage and Treasury bonds per month.

Powell predicted that the Fed would announce a slowdown in these purchases in the latter three months of 2021.

The Fed’s chairman told bankers that the tapering does not indicate the central bank will begin raising its benchmark short-term rate, which has remained at zero since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. The increases are scheduled for when the Federal Reserve completes its bond-buying program.

However, Powell stated that inflation has increased sufficiently to fulfill the Fed’s requirement of “substantial additional progress” toward its long-term target of 2% annual inflation, which was required to begin tapering. He also stated that the Fed’s goal of maximum employment has made “clear progress.”

At the same time, the Fed chair noted the central bank is keeping an eye on the economic impact of the highly contagious delta form, which has resulted in a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases in the US, particularly in the South and West.

“While the delta variant poses a short-term risk,” Powell added, “the prospects for further progress toward maximum employment are favorable.” He talked to the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium via livestream, which is being held virtually for the second year due to COVID-19.

A rapid rise in inflation has raised questions about the Fed’s ultra-low interest rate policy, both in Congress and among regular people who are feeling the pinch of rising costs. Inflation jumped 3.6 percent in July compared to a year earlier, the largest increase in three decades, according to the Fed’s favored metric. The increase from one month to the next slowed from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent.

Powell reaffirmed his long-held belief that, while inflation has risen, inflicting hardship for millions of Americans, the.