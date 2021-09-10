To ‘empower’ others, a Huyton mother opens a women-only gym.

In Merseyside, a mother of one has successfully started a women’s only gym.

Sian Fox, from Huyton, began attending to the gym when her kid was one month old in order to focus on anything other than parenting.

The 32-year-old now owns and operates the gym where she received her first ever personal trainer job and is dedicated to providing a secure, judgement-free environment for women to workout, relax, and meet like-minded individuals.

“It all came about from when I was going to the gym and a lot of my customers when I was a personal trainer, they were self-conscious among men,” Sian told The Washington Newsday. It wasn’t just the males who were fit; it was also the women, so walking into a gym full of athletic men and women was terrifying for them.

“My goal was to make it as empowering for women as possible, so that no one felt uncomfortable going to the gym with males or was nervous about going. I wanted to create an environment where we could all feel at ease.

“I wanted to provide folks like that a location to go since a lot of mainstream gyms have fit people in there already, and it makes you feel uncomfortable, especially if you’re just beginning out,” she says. For people who don’t want to train with guys, there are no men who work as PTs [personal trainers].”

Sian studied personal training and worked at Kerry’s Fitness before purchasing the business and making it her own.

Women-only fitness center Fitness with Sian Women’s Gym offers yoga, reiki meditation, spiritual healing, exercise classes, personal training sessions, and more. Mums will now be allowed to bring their babies to lessons, alleviating daycare concerns and costs.

“It’s amazing how many people write me about how depressed or worried they are about going to the gym,” Sian said. “I try to help them out with that – we have three rooms, so I can tell them.”

