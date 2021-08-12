To Drug Dealers Sentenced for Various Crimes, Ex-DEA Agent Known as “White Devil”

According to the Associated Press, a former US Drug Enforcement Administration agent known to drug traffickers as the “white devil” was sentenced to more than 13 years in jail on Thursday for taking money from suspects, fabricating government documents, and lying during a federal trial.

Chad A. Scott, the longtime agent, did “far-reaching” damage “to the administration of justice,” according to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo.

“He undermined law enforcement and tainted the entire legal system. Federal prosecutor Timothy Duree told the first jury that convicted Scott, “He was sworn to preserve the law, but instead he broke it for his own selfish motives.”

The punishment came at the end of a five-year case that rocked the DEA and led in the convictions of three other members of a federal narcotics task team located in New Orleans.

Prosecutors said Scott was more dangerous than the most hardened heroin dealers he arrested, claiming he “broke every rule in the book” to carry out his “own approximation of justice.” They wanted Milazzo to give Scott a sentence of nearly two decades in prison.

Scott, 53, was found guilty of a large list of corruption charges in multiple trials. The accusations followed from a wide-ranging federal probe into allegations of misbehavior that had dogged Scott for much of his 17-year career, even as he amassed a string of high-profile narcotics busts between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Scott told Milazzo he was “ashamed to be here,” and that he had been “convicted in the press and public opinion” for a long time. He did, however, try to emphasize his contributions to law enforcement and the DEA’s goal, which he stated he sincerely believed in. He told the judge that he had been the victim of two murder-for-hire schemes, which he described as “an indication of the lengths to which people will go to remove me from drug trafficking investigations.”

Scott’s comments, which were his first since his arrest in 2017, came at an unusual sentencing hearing this week that revealed specifics of crimes Scott was accused of but not charged with. One of the alleged victims was a Louisiana man who said Scott planted an ounce of marijuana in his truck in 2005, and another was a Houston man who claimed Scott slashed him twice. This is a condensed version of the information.