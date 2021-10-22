To distract the goalkeeper during penalties, a fan racially assaulted him.

During a penalty shootout last year, a football fan racially assaulted a goalkeeper in an attempt to intimidate him.

During a game between Warrington Town and South Sheilds in September 2020, Dean Simpson of Nantwich threw ‘vile’ racist comments at Myles Boney.

During a “critical time” in the game, the 24-year-old allegedly made racist gestures at the goaltender.

Simpson was found guilty of the offense, which he was apprehended for after Warrington FC shared a photo of him on social media.

He allegedly threw a plastic beer glass into the pitch and attempted to kick the ball out of the Cheshire team’s ground.

Following the game, several fans who were in attendance shared their surprise and concern on social media.

Simpson contested the accusations but was found guilty after a trial at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 21, according to the CPS.

On November 11, he will be sentenced in the same court.

Leanne Kennedy, a senior Crown prosecutor who prepared the case for trial, said: “Myles Boney was subjected to terrible racist remarks by Dean Simpson in what looks to have been a deliberate attempt to deter him at a critical stage in the game, when penalties were being taken.

“Mr. Boney was very shaken by the racial remarks and expressed his surprise and dissatisfaction.

“The issue of racist abuse at football events is currently very much in the news, and the Crown Prosecution Service is working closely with the police to bring those responsible to justice.

“We appreciate the assistance of the victim and witnesses in this case.

Mr Boney’s engagement in the case was also applauded by Ms Kennedy, who said: “Myles Boney’s presence at today’s hearing should serve as a positive example for other professional athletes as we fight to end abuse.

“This prosecution would not have been possible without him and the witnesses.

“The Crown Prosecution Service expects that this case sends a clear message that such behavior will not be accepted in a civilized society.”